Inceptionr LLC Raises Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.41%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

