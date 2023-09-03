8,864 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Masimo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.59. The company had a trading volume of 426,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

