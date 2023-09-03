Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 44,021 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. FirstEnergy makes up about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

