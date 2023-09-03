Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 9,827 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,827 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 253.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:VMC traded up $4.67 on Friday, reaching $222.92. The stock had a trading volume of 677,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,575. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.02 and a 200 day moving average of $196.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $147.64 and a 12-month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

