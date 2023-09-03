WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.61.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

