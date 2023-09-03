Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 19,154 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,589,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,090,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,175,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,807,000 after buying an additional 139,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,700. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $106.51. 369,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $108.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

