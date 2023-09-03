Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 170.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,305 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up 0.7% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.9 %
CAG stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,010. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $41.30.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.