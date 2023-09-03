Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,530,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,527,000 after acquiring an additional 309,380 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,690,000 after acquiring an additional 140,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,875. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1153 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

