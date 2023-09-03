Penn Capital Management Company LLC Takes $546,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.14. 6,398,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869,870. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

