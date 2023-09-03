Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.55. 258,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.16. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

