Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Donaldson accounts for 0.8% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,965. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 335,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

