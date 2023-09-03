731 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $50.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $872.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,167. The business’s fifty day moving average is $873.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $743.38. The stock has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

