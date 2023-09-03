Penn Capital Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,786,695 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 2,284,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,984. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $734.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

