Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Gartner makes up about 0.7% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 54.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 21.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,216. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $350.04. The stock had a trading volume of 287,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.