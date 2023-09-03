6,260 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,771,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,033,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,991,000 after purchasing an additional 99,976 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,907,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,716. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.68.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.