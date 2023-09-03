Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $260,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Essent Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,511.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,844 shares of company stock worth $1,294,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.76. 290,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,764. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

