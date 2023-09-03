Aviva PLC Buys 53,115 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,115 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of APA worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in APA by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of APA opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

