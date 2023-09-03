Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.15% of Flowers Foods worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 2.2 %

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. 1,186,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flowers Foods

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.