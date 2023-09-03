Aviva PLC Has $13.10 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,031 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 145.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Equitable by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 519,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 255,988 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after buying an additional 70,175 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 80.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 314,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 58.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Equitable stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

