Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13,728.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.41. 1,335,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,750. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.