HRT Financial LP Invests $8.11 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Franklin Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 254,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $26.87. 1,856,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,001. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

