HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 80,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $172.58. 977,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

