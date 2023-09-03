237,814 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 237,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.16% of H&R Block at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,028,000 after buying an additional 3,679,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $122,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $58,073,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after buying an additional 1,002,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

