Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

General Mills Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,404,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,558. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $65.90 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

