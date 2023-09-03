Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 169.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,009 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,587. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.