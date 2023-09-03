Prudential PLC Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after buying an additional 176,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

