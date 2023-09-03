Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,255 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

