Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 505 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

