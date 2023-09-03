American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.90.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.52. 2,548,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,196. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

