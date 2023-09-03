Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0610 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $58.74 million and $7.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017270 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,933.84 or 1.00029371 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05963859 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,764,166.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

