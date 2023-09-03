Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 567.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,233 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.12% of Hasbro worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,232,000 after purchasing an additional 286,248 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after acquiring an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,284. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

