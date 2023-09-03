Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 850 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

