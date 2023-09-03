Norinchukin Bank The Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $197.36 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $198.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average of $159.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,350,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.