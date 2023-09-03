Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $332,897,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,665,000 after buying an additional 2,165,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NEM opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

