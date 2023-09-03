Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

NYSE:AMN opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

