CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.72

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.32. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 122,974 shares traded.

CK Hutchison Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

