Joystick (JOY) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017270 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,933.84 or 1.00029371 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

