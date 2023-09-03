Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Cap of $547.98 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $214.44 or 0.00827105 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $547.98 million and $42.11 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,555,413 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

