OMG Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.78 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $64.75 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003588 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.