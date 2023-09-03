Worldcoin Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $144.36 million and approximately $52.97 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,433,797 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 128,419,795.69467735 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.13247334 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $70,963,453.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

