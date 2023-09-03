Velas Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Velas has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $644,755.66 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,494,227,839 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

