Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0397 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Oasis Network has a market cap of $259.46 million and $6.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.54 or 0.06312291 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

