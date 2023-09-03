9,765 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Purchased by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $476,588,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,367,000 after purchasing an additional 613,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $237.52. 291,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $280.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.88 and a 200 day moving average of $225.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

