Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 43,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 77,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.94. 2,136,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,290. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $204.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

