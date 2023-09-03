FORA Capital LLC Acquires 19,490 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

State Street Stock Up 1.6 %

State Street stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $69.85. 1,578,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

