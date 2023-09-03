Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.94. 2,937,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.