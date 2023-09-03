FORA Capital LLC Sells 2,362 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,801,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,502,000 after purchasing an additional 198,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average is $118.19. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.94 and a 52 week high of $177.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

