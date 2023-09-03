FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $911.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,988. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $882.80 and a 200-day moving average of $806.40.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

