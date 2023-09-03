Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.23 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $117.17 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

