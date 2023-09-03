General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,102,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

